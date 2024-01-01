Menu
Account
Sign In
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 8 foot Box Crew Cab 4WD Diesel, 6.6L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, power windows. $47,520.00 plus $375 processing fee, $47,895.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

198,476 KM

Details Description Features

$47,520

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

8 foot Box Crew Cab 4WD Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

8 foot Box Crew Cab 4WD Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11076935
  2. 11076935
  3. 11076935
  4. 11076935
  5. 11076935
  6. 11076935
  7. 11076935
  8. 11076935
  9. 11076935
  10. 11076935
  11. 11076935
  12. 11076935
  13. 11076935
  14. 11076935
  15. 11076935
  16. 11076935
  17. 11076935
  18. 11076935
  19. 11076935
  20. 11076935
  21. 11076935
  22. 11076935
  23. 11076935
  24. 11076935
  25. 11076935
  26. 11076935
  27. 11076935
  28. 11076935
  29. 11076935
  30. 11076935
  31. 11076935
  32. 11076935
  33. 11076935
  34. 11076935
  35. 11076935
  36. 11076935
  37. 11076935
  38. 11076935
  39. 11076935
  40. 11076935
  41. 11076935
  42. 11076935
  43. 11076935
  44. 11076935
  45. 11076935
  46. 11076935
  47. 11076935
  48. 11076935
  49. 11076935
  50. 11076935
Contact Seller

$47,520

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
198,476KM
Used
VIN 1GC4YSEY7LF265732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0036809
  • Mileage 198,476 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 8 foot Box Crew Cab 4WD Diesel, 6.6L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, power windows. $47,520.00 plus $375 processing fee, $47,895.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Run flat tires

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2010 Ford F-350 SD SuperCab Service Body Dually 2WD Diesel with Crane for sale in Burnaby, BC
2010 Ford F-350 SD SuperCab Service Body Dually 2WD Diesel with Crane 199,464 KM $12,060 + tax & lic
Used 2013 GMC Savana G4500 14 Foot Cube Van With Mobile Pressure Washing Unit for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 GMC Savana G4500 14 Foot Cube Van With Mobile Pressure Washing Unit 31,543 KM $48,810 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Transit 350 Wagon High Roof XL 15 Passenger Van 148-inch WheelBase for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Ford Transit 350 Wagon High Roof XL 15 Passenger Van 148-inch WheelBase 36,275 KM $69,950 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,520

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD