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2021 Mitsubishi RVR

107,053 KM

Details Features

$23,498

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
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2021 Mitsubishi RVR

2.4L GT AWC - CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14132575

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

2.4L GT AWC - CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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Contact Seller

$23,498

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
107,053KM
VIN JA4AJVAW5MU607487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA07487
  • Mileage 107,053 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK LEATHER
Titanium Grey

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$23,498

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2021 Mitsubishi RVR