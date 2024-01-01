$22,980+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$22,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UCRA51498
- Mileage 68,105 KM
Vehicle Description
68105 KMs 1.8L 4-cylinder engine, CVT transmission Lane departure warning, lane keep assist, emergency breaking system Premium cloth seats, manual adjusting front seats, rear view camera, heated mirrors, adaptive cruise control Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, AUX/USB media **Fully inspected vehicle by Honda Certified Technicians, free Carfax. Documentation fee $495**
+ taxes & licensing
604-525-4667