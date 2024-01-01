Menu
68105 KMs 1.8L 4-cylinder engine, CVT transmission Lane departure warning, lane keep assist, emergency breaking system Premium cloth seats, manual adjusting front seats, rear view camera, heated mirrors, adaptive cruise control Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, AUX/USB media **Fully inspected vehicle by Honda Certified Technicians, free Carfax. Documentation fee $495**

2021 Toyota Corolla

68,105 KM

$22,980

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

68,105KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPMBE7MP251498

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UCRA51498
  • Mileage 68,105 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2021 Toyota Corolla