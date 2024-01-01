Menu


2022 Audi S4

18,750 KM

$59,401

+ tax & licensing
3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834



+ taxes & licensing

18,750KM
Used
VIN WAUA4AF44NA035034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA35034
  • Mileage 18,750 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Red brake calipers
TOP VIEW CAMERA
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
SOUND-ENHANCING EXHAUST
Black Optics
Black rings and badging
19inch 5 arm flag design wheels
ITM REMOVAL CREDIT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

604-293-2834



+ taxes & licensing

