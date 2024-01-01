Menu
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV 1LT, ELECTRIC, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power windows, gray exterior, gray interior, cloth. $34,760.00 plus $375 processing fee, $35,135.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2023 Chevrolet Bolt

6,702 KM

$34,760

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Bolt

EV 1LT

2023 Chevrolet Bolt

EV 1LT

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$34,760

+ taxes & licensing

6,702KM
Used
VIN 1G1FW6S01P4147142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0036693
  • Mileage 6,702 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Run flat tires

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$34,760

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2023 Chevrolet Bolt