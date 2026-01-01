Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2025 Bobcat L65 Compact Wheel Loader is powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder diesel engine producing approximately 55 horsepower, paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Designed for construction, landscaping, agriculture, material handling, and property maintenance, this articulated wheel loader offers compact dimensions with the capability to perform a wide range of loading and lifting tasks. The loader features 19.8 GPM auxiliary hydraulics to support a variety of hydraulic attachments and has an approximate bucket capacity of 3,133 lbs. It has an operating weight of approximately 9,944 lbs, providing stability while maintaining maneuverability in confined work areas. Overall dimensions are approximately 218 inches long, 69.7 inches wide (over tires), and 97.3 inches high. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Bobcat L65 provides a compact articulated wheel loader platform suited for commercial, agricultural, and municipal applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $108,890.00 plus $375 processing fee, $109,265.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2025 Bobcat L65

Details Description

$108,890

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Bobcat L65

Compact 4x4 Articulating Wheel Loader

Watch This Vehicle
14509048

2025 Bobcat L65

Compact 4x4 Articulating Wheel Loader

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 14509048
  2. 14509048
  3. 14509048
  4. 14509048
  5. 14509048
  6. 14509048
  7. 14509048
  8. 14509048
  9. 14509048
  10. 14509048
  11. 14509048
  12. 14509048
  13. 14509048
  14. 14509048
  15. 14509048
  16. 14509048
  17. 14509048
  18. 14509048
  19. 14509048
  20. 14509048
  21. 14509048
  22. 14509048
  23. 14509048
  24. 14509048
  25. 14509048
  26. 14509048
  27. 14509048
  28. 14509048
  29. 14509048
  30. 14509048
  31. 14509048
  32. 14509048
  33. 14509048
  34. 14509048
  35. 14509048
  36. 14509048
  37. 14509048
  38. 14509048
  39. 14509048
  40. 14509048
  41. 14509048
  42. 14509048
  43. 14509048
  44. 14509048
  45. 14509048
  46. 14509048
  47. 14509048
  48. 14509048
  49. 14509048
  50. 14509048
  51. 14509048
  52. 14509048
  53. 14509048
  54. 14509048
  55. 14509048
  56. 14509048
  57. 14509048
  58. 14509048
  59. 14509048
  60. 14509048
  61. 14509048
  62. 14509048
  63. 14509048
  64. 14509048
  65. 14509048
  66. 14509048
  67. 14509048
  68. 14509048
  69. 14509048
Contact Seller

$108,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
CALL
VIN B53D12314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0039267
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

This 2025 Bobcat L65 Compact Wheel Loader is powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder diesel engine producing approximately 55 horsepower, paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Designed for construction, landscaping, agriculture, material handling, and property maintenance, this articulated wheel loader offers compact dimensions with the capability to perform a wide range of loading and lifting tasks.

The loader features 19.8 GPM auxiliary hydraulics to support a variety of hydraulic attachments and has an approximate bucket capacity of 3,133 lbs. It has an operating weight of approximately 9,944 lbs, providing stability while maintaining maneuverability in confined work areas.

Overall dimensions are approximately 218 inches long, 69.7 inches wide (over tires), and 97.3 inches high.

Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Bobcat L65 provides a compact articulated wheel loader platform suited for commercial, agricultural, and municipal applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $108,890.00 plus $375 processing fee, $109,265.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2024 CARGO MATE Challenger 14 foot tandem axle Cargo Trailer with ramp gate for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 CARGO MATE Challenger 14 foot tandem axle Cargo Trailer with ramp gate 0 $7,970 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Econoline E450 16-Foot Step Van with Shelving for sale in Burnaby, BC
2012 Ford Econoline E450 16-Foot Step Van with Shelving 243,015 KM $19,880 + tax & lic
Used 2013 RAM 2500 Tradesman Crew Cab 4x4 Service Truck for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 RAM 2500 Tradesman Crew Cab 4x4 Service Truck 45,319 KM $30,830 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$108,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2025 Bobcat L65