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This 2025 Bobcat L65 Compact Wheel Loader is powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder diesel engine producing approximately 55 horsepower, paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Designed for construction, landscaping, agriculture, material handling, and property maintenance, this articulated wheel loader offers compact dimensions with the capability to perform a wide range of loading and lifting tasks. The loader features 19.8 GPM auxiliary hydraulics to support a variety of hydraulic attachments and has an approximate bucket capacity of 3,133 lbs. It has an operating weight of approximately 9,944 lbs, providing stability while maintaining maneuverability in confined work areas. Overall dimensions are approximately 218 inches long, 69.7 inches wide (over tires), and 97.3 inches high. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Bobcat L65 provides a compact articulated wheel loader platform suited for commercial, agricultural, and municipal applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $108,890.00 plus $375 processing fee, $109,265.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2025 Bobcat L65

Details Description

$108,890

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Bobcat L65

Compact 4x4 Articulating Wheel Loader

Watch This Vehicle
14509051

2025 Bobcat L65

Compact 4x4 Articulating Wheel Loader

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$108,890

+ taxes & licensing

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VIN B53D12219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0039266
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

This 2025 Bobcat L65 Compact Wheel Loader is powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder diesel engine producing approximately 55 horsepower, paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Designed for construction, landscaping, agriculture, material handling, and property maintenance, this articulated wheel loader offers compact dimensions with the capability to perform a wide range of loading and lifting tasks.

The loader features 19.8 GPM auxiliary hydraulics to support a variety of hydraulic attachments and has an approximate bucket capacity of 3,133 lbs. It has an operating weight of approximately 9,944 lbs, providing stability while maintaining maneuverability in confined work areas.

Overall dimensions are approximately 218 inches long, 69.7 inches wide (over tires), and 97.3 inches high.

Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Bobcat L65 provides a compact articulated wheel loader platform suited for commercial, agricultural, and municipal applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $108,890.00 plus $375 processing fee, $109,265.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$108,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2025 Bobcat L65