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2025 Honda Civic

6,125 KM

Details Features

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Honda Civic

LX CVT Sedan

Watch This Vehicle
14143189

2025 Honda Civic

LX CVT Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
6,125KM
VIN 2HGFE2F26SH110289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 6,125 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PLATINUM WHITE PEARL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$30,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2025 Honda Civic