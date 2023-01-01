Menu
New and Used Honda Civic for Sale

Showing 1-50 of 1,248
Used 2018 Honda Civic SE | BLUETOOTH | REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | for sale in Brampton, ON

2018 Honda Civic

SE | BLUETOOTH | REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |
$25,800
+ tax & lic
84,355KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

Used 2018 Honda Civic LX | REAR CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | for sale in Brampton, ON

2018 Honda Civic

LX | REAR CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS |
$22,900
+ tax & lic
128,222KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

New 2023 Honda Civic SEDAN for sale in Edmonton, AB

2023 Honda Civic

SEDAN
$38,454
+ tax & lic
8KM
Go Honda

Edmonton, AB

New 2023 Honda Civic SEDAN for sale in Edmonton, AB

2023 Honda Civic

SEDAN
$37,354
+ tax & lic
8KM
Go Honda

Edmonton, AB

Used 2019 Honda Civic Sport Touring for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2019 Honda Civic

Sport Touring
$32,590
+ tax & lic
44,360KM
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2015 Honda Civic 4dr Auto LX for sale in North York, ON

2015 Honda Civic

4dr Auto LX
Sale
$8,799
+ tax & lic
307,655KM
Kaizen Car Sales

North York, ON

Used 2018 Honda Civic LX | REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | for sale in Brampton, ON

2018 Honda Civic

LX | REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH |
$22,900
+ tax & lic
11,704KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

Used 2019 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Scarborough, ON

2019 Honda Civic

Touring
$28,200
+ tax & lic
62,966KM
AJS Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2018 Honda Civic SE, Alloy Wheels, for sale in Kitchener, ON

2018 Honda Civic

SE, Alloy Wheels,
$19,995
+ tax & lic
165,294KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2020 Honda Civic Touring CVT for sale in Kingston, ON

2020 Honda Civic

Touring CVT
$32,900
+ tax & lic
66,962KM
Hallam Auto Sales

Kingston, ON

Used 2011 Honda Civic SE for sale in Milton, ON

2011 Honda Civic

SE
$10,500
+ tax & lic
144,389KM
Reliance Auto Inc

Milton, ON

Used 2016 Honda Civic LX, Low Km’s, Priced to Sell!! for sale in Tilbury, ON

2016 Honda Civic

LX, Low Km’s, Priced to Sell!!
$23,995
+ tax & lic
95,173KM
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Used 2016 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Brampton, ON

2016 Honda Civic

Touring
$16,898
+ tax & lic
171,929KM
Brampton Auto Center

Brampton, ON

Used 2017 Honda Civic LX * A/C * CAMÉRA * CRUISE * BLUETOOTH * for sale in Québec, QC

2017 Honda Civic

LX * A/C * CAMÉRA * CRUISE * BLUETOOTH *
$17,987
+ tax & lic
90,756KM
Kia Val-Bélair

Québec, QC

Used 2017 Honda Civic Sedan Touring for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring
$24,995
+ tax & lic
119,172KM
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport for sale in Mississauga, ON

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport
$35,490
+ tax & lic
42,468KM
B Town Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2021 Honda Civic Sedan Touring, Navi, Back Up Cam, Apple CarPlay! for sale in Clarington, ON

2021 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring, Navi, Back Up Cam, Apple CarPlay!
$32,995
+ tax & lic
74,731KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2020 Honda Civic Sedan LX, Heated Seats, Back Up Cam, Android Auto! for sale in Clarington, ON

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan LX, Heated Seats, Back Up Cam, Android Auto!
$27,995
+ tax & lic
22,545KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2020 Honda Civic Sedan Touring, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Heated Seats! for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Heated Seats!
$29,995
+ tax & lic
121,354KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2021 Honda Civic Sedan LX, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay! for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 Honda Civic

Sedan LX, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
$29,995
+ tax & lic
13,896KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2023 Honda Civic Type R for sale in Edmonton, AB

2023 Honda Civic

Type R
Sale
$86,997
+ tax & lic
477KM
Go Honda

Edmonton, AB

Used 2010 Honda Civic Sedan 4dr Auto Sport for sale in Brampton, ON

2010 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr Auto Sport
$10,510
+ tax & lic
189,904KM
CA Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2018 Honda Civic LX for sale in Scarborough, ON

2018 Honda Civic

LX
$21,895
+ tax & lic
108,513KM
Octane Used Cars

Scarborough, ON

Used 2014 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT for sale in North York, ON

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT
$15,480
+ tax & lic
123,000KM
AutoPluto

North York, ON

Used 2008 Honda Civic DX for sale in Elmvale, ON

2008 Honda Civic

DX
$8,495
+ tax & lic
198,609KM
Celebrity Auto Sales

Elmvale, ON

Used 2022 Honda Civic LX APPLE CARPLAY™ & ANDROID AUTO™ | REARVIEW CAMERA | ECON MODE for sale in Cambridge, ON

2022 Honda Civic

LX APPLE CARPLAY™ & ANDROID AUTO™ | REARVIEW CAMERA | ECON MODE
$34,900
+ tax & lic
31,348KM
Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge, ON

Used 2019 Honda Civic LX CVT for sale in Truro, NS

2019 Honda Civic

LX CVT
Sale
$27,995
+ tax & lic
61,484KM
JG Financing & Auto Sales

Truro, NS

Used 2019 Honda Civic LX CVT for sale in Truro, NS

2019 Honda Civic

LX CVT
Sale
$28,995
+ tax & lic
45,513KM
JG Financing & Auto Sales

Truro, NS

Used 2016 Honda Civic LX | Auto | Reverse Cam | Bluetooth | Cold AC ++ for sale in Oshawa, ON

2016 Honda Civic

LX | Auto | Reverse Cam | Bluetooth | Cold AC ++
Sale
$12,495
+ tax & lic
258,304KM
True North Automobiles

Oshawa, ON

Used 2019 Honda Civic for sale in Stoney Creek, ON

2019 Honda Civic

$19,999
+ tax & lic
180,609KM
Maximum Motor Car

Stoney Creek, ON

Used 2020 Honda Civic EX SUNROOF H/SEATS CAMERA A/CARPLAY B/SPOT for sale in North York, ON

2020 Honda Civic

EX SUNROOF H/SEATS CAMERA A/CARPLAY B/SPOT
$29,500
+ tax & lic
96,852KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2018 Honda Civic HATCHBACK SPORT P/SUNROOF B/SPOT A/CARPLAY CAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2018 Honda Civic

HATCHBACK SPORT P/SUNROOF B/SPOT A/CARPLAY CAMERA
$23,990
+ tax & lic
133,710KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2010 Honda Civic DX-A for sale in Mississauga, ON

2010 Honda Civic

DX-A
$10,933
+ tax & lic
140,260KM
Danny and Sons Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Honda Civic LX Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Bluetooth for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2019 Honda Civic

LX Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Bluetooth
Sale
$26,370
+ tax & lic
39,438KM
Birchwood Honda West

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2023 Honda Civic Sport | Bluetooth | Sun roof | BLIS | cruise contr for sale in Chatham, ON

2023 Honda Civic

Sport | Bluetooth | Sun roof | BLIS | cruise contr
$40,465
+ tax & lic
72KM
Victory Ford

Chatham, ON

Used 2022 Honda Civic LX for sale in Surrey, BC

2022 Honda Civic

LX
$32,991
+ tax & lic
31,057KM
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Surrey, BC

New 2023 Honda Civic SI Sedan BASE for sale in St. John's, NL

2023 Honda Civic

SI Sedan BASE
$37,060
+ tax & lic
9KM
Steele Auto Group

St. John's, NL

New 2023 Honda Civic Sedan Touring for sale in St. John's, NL

2023 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring
$35,280
+ tax & lic
25KM
Steele Auto Group

St. John's, NL

Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan Touring Sedan CVT for sale in Port Moody, BC

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring Sedan CVT
$23,500
+ tax & lic
57,593KM
Westwood Honda

Port Moody, BC

Used 2019 Honda Civic Sedan EX for sale in Hamilton, ON

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan EX
$23,995
+ tax & lic
143,100KM
Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Hamilton, ON

Used 2017 Honda Civic Sedan LX CIVIC LX W/HONDA SENSING, AUTO, A/C CERTIFIED for sale in Ottawa, ON

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CIVIC LX W/HONDA SENSING, AUTO, A/C CERTIFIED
$23,995
+ tax & lic
67,083KM
Myers Automotive Group

Ottawa, ON

Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan NAV SUNROOF H-SEATS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan NAV SUNROOF H-SEATS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$22,995
+ tax & lic
142,782KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan LX, MAGS, AILEROND, CAMERA, SIEGES-CHAUFFANTS for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan LX, MAGS, AILEROND, CAMERA, SIEGES-CHAUFFANTS
$16,450
+ tax & lic
123,185KM
Auto Flash BFH

Saint-Hubert, QC

Used 2020 Honda Civic LX for sale in Stittsville, ON

2020 Honda Civic

LX
$25,999
+ tax & lic
35,058KM
Orr Motors

Stittsville, ON

Used 2015 Honda Civic EX NO Accidents | MANUAL | SUNROOF for sale in Waterloo, ON

2015 Honda Civic

EX NO Accidents | MANUAL | SUNROOF
$15,995
+ tax & lic
146,500KM
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Used 2017 Honda Civic Sedan LX W/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Rearview Cam for sale in Bedford, NS

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX W/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Rearview Cam
$22,990
+ tax & lic
15,600KM
Clutch

Bedford, NS

Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan LX W/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Cam, Heated Front Seats for sale in Bedford, NS

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan LX W/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Cam, Heated Front Seats
$21,690
+ tax & lic
60,252KM
Clutch

Bedford, NS

Used 2020 Honda Civic Manual SI | Navi | Manual Transmission for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 Honda Civic

Manual SI | Navi | Manual Transmission
Sale
$34,577
+ tax & lic
66,123KM
Birchwood Honda West

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2018 Honda Civic LX / MANUAL / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM for sale in Cambridge, ON

2018 Honda Civic

LX / MANUAL / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM
$22,995
+ tax & lic
80,817KM
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Used 2019 Honda Civic EX / SUNROOF / HTD SEATS / AUTO for sale in Cambridge, ON

2019 Honda Civic

EX / SUNROOF / HTD SEATS / AUTO
$22,995
+ tax & lic
136,448KM
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

