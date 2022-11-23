$22,820+ tax & licensing
$22,820
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chrysler 200
2015 Chrysler 200
Location
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
Used
- Listing ID: 9348166
- Stock #: 19830
- VIN: 1C3CCCEG7FN648964
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
