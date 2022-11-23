Menu
2019 Ford Explorer

101,772 KM

Details Features

$36,987

+ tax & licensing
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

XLT 4WD

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Location

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

101,772KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9370231
  • Stock #: 19940
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D81KGA54539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,772 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

