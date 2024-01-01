Menu
2019 Nissan Versa

89,000 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

89,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP2KL354971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24CR4337A
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

250-286-0641

