$9,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Hyundai Sonata
2013 Hyundai Sonata
Location
Go Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
604-777-1292
$9,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
98,879KM
VIN 5NPEB4AC6DH514864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,879 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Mini Overhead Console
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Illuminated locking glove box
Front Reading Lights
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Front beverage holders
Valet key
Illuminated glove box
Rear seat centre armrest
Bucket front seats
Chrome Interior Accents
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated driver and front passenger seats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Safety
Daytime Running Lights
6 AIRBAGS
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Powertrain
6-Speed Automatic
Mechanical
Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Exterior
Chrome Grille
Monotone Paint
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Front fog lights
Projector beam headlights
Chrome side window trim
Light tinted windows
P205/65R16 tires
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Suspension
Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension
Power Options
Power door mirrors
Convenience
Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console
Additional Features
Automatic
DOHC
4 Doors
trunk
alternator
Rear door bins
Rear beverage holders
Power Fuel Door Release
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
000 km
Variable Valve Control
Manual climate control
Variable intake manifold
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
YES
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
I4
Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
4-wheel disk brakes
Cushion Tilt
16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Heated Multi Adjustable Bucket Front Seats
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
mechanical
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 audio system
AM/FM/Satellite
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
2 12v power outlets
Battery charge warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
regular unleaded
Selectable mode transmission
Overhead console storage
Sun visor strip
Sequential shift control
ice
CD-R compatible
6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC
Lead acid battery
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Manual front seat head restraint control
Anti-whiplash front seat head restraints
Fixed rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Plastic front seatback upholstery
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
Carpet cargo area floor
Integrated roof audio antenna
Power cargo area access release
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
Keyfob trunk control
Digital/analog instrumentation display
Manual folding door mirrors
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Power first-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
60 month/100
36 month/unlimited
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Front seat centre armrest
Front seat armrest storage
Stainless steel single exhaust
Driver seat power reclining
Fade interior courtesy lights
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
Driver one-touch down window
Driver one-touch up window
60 month/unlimited
Body-coloured door mirrors
Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Black windshield trim
Heated windshield wiper park
ULEV II emissions
Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions
Low level warning for fuel
Carpet trunk lid trim
Driver seat with 2-way power lumbar
Single-disk CD player
CD player located in the dashboard/instrument panel
First-row sliding and tilting glass sunroof with express open/close activation sunshade
Front mounted engine
Spark ignition system
Transverse mounted engine
Aluminum engine block
Aluminum cylinder head
2 door entry light(s)
16 x 6.5-inch front and rear silver aluminum wheels
Leather and piano black gear shifter material
Premium cloth front seat upholstery
Premium cloth rear seat upholstery
2.4L I-4 gasoline direct injection
2.4L I-4 DOHC
P205/65HR16 AS BSW front and rear tires
2.4L I4 DOHC GDI Engine
engine with 198HP
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2013 Hyundai Sonata 98,879 KM $9,998 + tax & lic
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1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
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604-777-XXXX(click to show)
$9,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Go Kia West
604-777-1292
2013 Hyundai Sonata