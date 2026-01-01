Menu
Account
Sign In
If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2015 Ford Edge

171,600 KM

Details Description Features

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Edge

Watch This Vehicle
13979646

2015 Ford Edge

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

  1. 13979646
  2. 13979646
  3. 13979646
  4. 13979646
  5. 13979646
  6. 13979646
  7. 13979646
  8. 13979646
  9. 13979646
  10. 13979646
  11. 13979646
  12. 13979646
  13. 13979646
  14. 13979646
  15. 13979646
  16. 13979646
  17. 13979646
  18. 13979646
  19. 13979646
  20. 13979646
  21. 13979646
  22. 13979646
  23. 13979646
  24. 13979646
Contact Seller

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
171,600KM
VIN 2FMPK4K81FBB57249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,600 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Garage door opener
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Mini Overhead Console
Day/night rearview mirror
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Illuminated locking glove box
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Illuminated glove box
Rear seat centre armrest
Ambient Lighting
Bucket front seats
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Aluminum instrument panel insert
Heated driver and front passenger seats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rain-sensing wipers
Chrome Door Handles
LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Projector beam headlights
Rear lip spoiler
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Chrome side window trim
Panoramic Vista Roof
20" POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Bodyside Cladding

Powertrain

6-Speed Automatic

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
Electronic Parking Brake
3.16 Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine

Power Options

4 12v power outlets
Power door mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
digital signal processor
12 Speakers

Convenience

Speed Sensitive Wipers
Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension

Additional Features

Automatic
4 Doors
alternator
Rear door bins
Rear beverage holders
Deep Tinted Windows
Auto-Locking Doors
000 km
Amplifier
110V Power Outlet
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
8 Airbags
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
YES
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
SYNC with MyFord Touch
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Capless fuel filler
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
speed sensitive volume
Rear windshield wipers
AUTOMATIC OVERDRIVE TRANS
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
4-wheel disk brakes
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A
Cushion Tilt
2ND ROW OUTBOARD INFLATABLE SAFETY BELTS
Passenger visor mirror
Auto-Dimming Driver's Exterior Mirror
LANE DEPARTURE WARNING AND LANE KEEP ASSIST
push-button
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Unique Perforated Leather Heated/Cooled Sport Seats
AM/FM/Satellite
20" Tires
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
Battery charge warning
Configurable instrumentation gauges
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Rear console climate control ducts
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Selectable mode transmission
Overhead console storage
ice
CD-R compatible
Lead acid battery
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Electronic stability control system with anti-roll
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Conventional left rear passenger door
Power liftgate rear cargo door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver and passenger side knee airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Front passenger seat with 8-way directional controls
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Manual reclining rear seats
Split-bench rear seat
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice-activated climate control
Voice activated audio controls
Integrated roof audio antenna
Primary monitor touchscreen
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob remote start
Digital/analog instrumentation display
Manual folding door mirrors
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Power first-row windows
Fixed third-row windows
Power second-row windows
Driver and passenger one-touch down windows
Driver and passenger one-touch up windows
Fixed rear windshield
36 month/60
60 month/100
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Front seat armrest storage
Driver seat power reclining
Passenger seat power reclining
Black front bumper rub strip
Sequential shift with steering wheel controls
Fade interior courtesy lights
Permanent locking hub control
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
TBD GVWR
Automatic full-time AWD
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Body-coloured door mirrors
Black rear bumper rub strip
Black windshield trim
Leather front seat upholstery
Leatherette front seatback upholstery
Leather rear seat upholstery
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Leather and metal-look steering wheel
ULEV II emissions
Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions
Leather and metal-look gear shifter material
Low level warning for fuel
8 inch primary display
Driver seat with 2-way power lumbar
Proximity cargo area access release
Trunk/hatch auto-latching
Single-disk CD player
CD player located in the dashboard/instrument panel
Branded radio
Branded speakers
External keypad door lock control
Memory settings include: door mirrors
Front passenger seat with 2-way power lumbar
EBONY PERFORATED LEATHER
Piano black and aluminum console insert
3 memory settings
3 total number of 1st row displays
Stainless steel dual exhaust with chrome tailpipe finisher
Metal-look grille with chrome surround
AM/FM/SiriusXM Satellite Radio with CD and Sony Audio
Front 180 Camera with Split View and Camera Washer
HID Headlamps with Auto High Beams
Enhanced Park Assist with Side Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Go Kia West

Used 2023 Honda Civic SEDAN for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2023 Honda Civic SEDAN 55,231 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2017 Honda CR-V 83,158 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover SPORT for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2018 Land Rover Range Rover SPORT 111,278 KM $38,999 + tax & lic

Email Go Kia West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Kia West

Go Kia West

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

Call Dealer

604-777-XXXX

(click to show)

604-777-1292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Go Kia West

604-777-1292

2015 Ford Edge