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If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada?Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services as well as a 10$ VSA transaction fee. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT,or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2017 BMW X3

98,958 KM

Details Description Features

$17,498

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 BMW X3

Watch This Vehicle
14445977

2017 BMW X3

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

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Contact Seller

$17,498

+ taxes & licensing

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Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
98,958KM
VIN 5UXWX9C39H0T24123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC1297
  • Mileage 98,958 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada?Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services as well as a 10$ VSA transaction fee. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT,or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Bench Seat
Leatherette Upholstery
Day/night rearview mirror
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Valet key
Illuminated glove box
Ambient Lighting
Bucket front seats
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Brake pad wear indicator
Heated driver and front passenger seats
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Monotone Paint
Trailer Sway Control
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Rear lip spoiler
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Safety

Hill Descent Control
6 AIRBAGS
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Driver side knee airbag
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

2
Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Satellite radio pre-wire
Hi-Fi Sound System
Radio BMW Professional

Mechanical

Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Transmission oil cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
Electronic Parking Brake
3.39 Axle Ratio
Regenerative Alternator

Convenience

Speed Sensitive Wipers
Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension

Additional Features

Automatic
4 Doors
fuel
coolant
Rear door bins
radio data system (RDS)
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Deep Tinted Windows
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
000 km
8-Speed Automatic
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
YES
Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
Auto-Leveling Headlights
Rear windshield wipers
4-wheel disk brakes
1 USB port
USB Integration with Bluetooth
Passenger visor mirror
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Rain Detecting Wipers
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
Battery charge warning
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
Radiator
Rear console climate control ducts
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Selectable mode transmission
ice
CD-R compatible
Lead acid battery
Auto stop-start engine
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Electronic stability control system with anti-roll
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
Front and rear ventilated disk brakes
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Manual front seat head restraint control
Anti-whiplash front seat head restraints
Fixed rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Plastic front seatback upholstery
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Power fuel door lock
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob trunk control
ECO feedback display gauge
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Transmission fluid temp warning
Power first-row windows
Fixed third-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Fade interior courtesy lights
Permanent locking hub control
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Rear under seat climate control ducts
1 total number of 1st row displays
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
Rear mounted camera
Body-coloured door mirrors
ULEV II emissions
Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions
Window grid audio antenna
Audio system theft deterrent
Analog instrumentation display
Low level warning for oil
Single-disk CD player
CD player located in the dashboard/instrument panel
Keyfob window control
Front and rear one-touch down windows
Front and rear one-touch up windows
48 month/80
48 month/unlimited
Memory settings include: door mirrors
Stainless steel single exhaust with chrome tailpipe finisher
144 month/unlimited
Rear seat centre armrest with trunk pass-thru
Heated front windshield jets
8.8 inch primary display
3 memory settings
Full-time AWD
Metal-look grille with chrome surround
8 Speed Automatic Transmission with Overdrive
P245/45R19 AS Run-Flat Tires
19" X 8.5" Light Alloy Y-Spoke (style 608) Wheels
Heated Electric Front Bucket Seats with Driver Memory
AM/FM Tuner Radio with In-Dash CD Player
304 Kgs GVWR
2.0L Twin Power Turbo In-Line 4-Cylinder Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

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$17,498

+ taxes & licensing>

Go Kia West

604-777-1292

2017 BMW X3