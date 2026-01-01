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2017 Kia Rio

114,461 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Kia Rio

EX Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
14445937

2017 Kia Rio

EX Sunroof

Location

Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

2555 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam, BC V3H 1W4

604-210-9209

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Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
114,461KM
VIN KNADN5A36H6819206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,461 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

2555 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam, BC V3H 1W4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

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604-210-9209

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$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

604-210-9209

2017 Kia Rio