$11,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Kia Rio
EX Sunroof
2017 Kia Rio
EX Sunroof
Location
Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam
2555 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam, BC V3H 1W4
604-210-9209
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
114,461KM
VIN KNADN5A36H6819206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Cloth - Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,461 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam
2555 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam, BC V3H 1W4
Call Dealer
604-210-XXXX(click to show)
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam
604-210-9209
2017 Kia Rio