2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

9,747 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

High Country

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

High Country

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

9,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9990377
  • Stock #: 211519 BH
  • VIN: 1GC4YVEYXMF108716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,747 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

