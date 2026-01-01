$28,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Kia Seltos
2024 Kia Seltos
Location
Go Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
604-777-1292
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
23,670KM
VIN KNDETCA70R7650302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,670 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Mini Overhead Console
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Rigid cargo cover
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Illuminated glove box
Rear seat centre armrest
Sport steering wheel
Bucket front seats
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated driver and front passenger seats
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Exterior
Roof Rails
LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Rear splash guards
Rear lip spoiler
Black rear bumper
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Black Bodyside Cladding
Black Wheel Well Trim
Coloured Bodyside Insert
Black Rear Window Trim
Mechanical
Brake Assist System
Hill Descent Control
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
Electronic Parking Brake
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
3.51 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
Safety
6 AIRBAGS
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Forward Collision Mitigation
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts
Suspension
Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension
Power Options
Power door mirrors
Convenience
Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console
Additional Features
Automatic
4 Doors
alternator
Rear door bins
Rear beverage holders
Deep Tinted Windows
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
000 km
8-Speed Automatic
1
Amplifier
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
Electronic transfer case shift
YES
Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents
Piano Black Console Insert
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
speed sensitive volume
Rear windshield wipers
Rear Collision Mitigation
4-wheel disk brakes
2 USB ports
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
Lane Departure Prevention
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Rain Detecting Wipers
Ventilated Driver and Front Passenger Seats
push-button
Integrated navigation system with voice activation
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Manual fuel door release
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
Sofino Leather Seat Trim
2 memory settings
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
Battery charge warning
Configurable instrumentation gauges
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Full gauge cluster screen
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
Mobile app access
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Rear console climate control ducts
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Selectable mode transmission
Sun visor strip
Driver selectable steering effort
Front windshield solar coating
Rear seat cheque warning
Sequential shift control
ice
DRL preference setting
Vehicle tracker
Lead acid battery
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Conventional left rear passenger door
Power liftgate rear cargo door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Reflector headlights
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Manual reclining rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Plastic front seatback upholstery
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Leatherette rear seat upholstery
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
8 beverage holders
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice activated audio controls
Integrated roof audio antenna
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Cruise control with stop and go
Power cargo area access release
Vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob remote start
Digital/analog instrumentation display
Manual folding door mirrors
Tire specific low air pressure warning
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Power first-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
60 month/100
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Stainless steel single exhaust
Driver seat power reclining
Black front bumper rub strip
Gauge cluster display size: 10.25
Fade interior courtesy lights
Permanent locking hub control
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Smart device remote start
Automatic full-time AWD
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Black grille with chrome accents
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Driver seat with 6-way directional controls
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Rear under seat climate control ducts
1 12V power outlet
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Smart device mirroring
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
Driver one-touch down window
Driver one-touch up window
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Body-coloured door mirrors
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Coloured front bumper insert
Metal-look rear bumper rub strip
Leather and metal-look gear shifter material
Low level warning for fuel
3 month satellite trial subscription
Metal-look side window trim
Active blind spot system
External exit warning system
Heated and Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats
Driver seat with 2-way power lumbar
Leatherette front seat upholstery
Leatherette shifter boot
Hands-on cruise control
Trunk/hatch auto-latching
Front wireless smart device charging
Traffic sign recognition with automatic speed limit assist
18 x 7.5-inch front and rear machined w/painted accents aluminum wheels
Metal-look front bumper insert
Level 2 - partial automation SAE Autonomy
AM/FM/digital/satellite
Branded speakers
Coloured rear bumper rub strip
Smart device-as-key proximity door locks
10.2 inch primary display
First-row sliding and tilting glass sunroof with express open/close activation sunshade
Sliding front seat centre armrest
LEV3-ULEV70 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 70 emissions
Passenger seat power reclining and fore/aft control
Selectable colour ambient lighting
18 x 7.5-inch front and rear black aluminum wheels
Heated front windshield jets
AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Kia Connect Radio
P235/45HR18 AS BSW front and rear tires
1.6L T-GDI DOHC 16V Engine with CVVD
235/45R18 Tires
18" Glossy Black Alloy Wheels
930 Kgs (4
256 Lbs) GVWR
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Go Kia West
Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
Call Dealer
604-777-XXXX(click to show)
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Go Kia West
604-777-1292
2024 Kia Seltos