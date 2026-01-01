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If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2024 Kia Sorento

32,522 KM

Details Description Features

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Kia Sorento

Watch This Vehicle
14178634

2024 Kia Sorento

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

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Contact Seller

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
32,522KM
VIN 5XYRKDJF3RG293363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW1303
  • Mileage 32,522 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Garage door opener
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Illuminated locking glove box
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Illuminated glove box
Bucket front seats
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated driver and front passenger seats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Mobile hotspot internet access
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm

Exterior

Roof Rails
LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Trailer Sway Control
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Rear splash guards
Projector beam headlights
Rear lip spoiler
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Bodyside Insert

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
Trailer Wiring Harness
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Hill start assist
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
Electronic Parking Brake

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Driver side knee airbag
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear side impact airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
digital signal processor
12 Speakers

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Convenience

Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Additional Features

Carpet
Automatic
4 Doors
alternator
Rear door bins
radio data system (RDS)
Rear beverage holders
Power Fuel Door Release
Deep Tinted Windows
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
Metal-Look Interior Accents
000 km
Amplifier
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
Electronic transfer case shift
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Piano Black Console Insert
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
speed sensitive volume
Rear windshield wipers
Rear Collision Mitigation
4-wheel disk brakes
Laminated side window glass
Cushion Tilt
Passenger visor mirror
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
8 USB ports
Lane Departure Prevention
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Rain Detecting Wipers
Driver Attention Alert
Ventilated Driver and Front Passenger Seats
push-button
Integrated navigation system with voice activation
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Power folding door mirrors
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
Cushion Extension
2 memory settings
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
9 Airbags
2 12v power outlets
Battery charge warning
Configurable instrumentation gauges
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Full gauge cluster screen
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
washer fluid and brake fluid
Mobile app access
Over the air updates
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Rear console climate control ducts
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Selectable mode transmission
Driver selectable steering effort
Front windshield solar coating
Rear seat cheque warning
Multi-level cargo floor
ice
Vehicle tracker
Lead acid battery
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Electronic stability control system with anti-roll
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
LEV3-SULEV30 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 30 emissions
Conventional left rear passenger door
Power liftgate rear cargo door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
Driver seat with 4-way power lumbar
Front passenger seat with 8-way directional controls
Manual front seat head restraint control
2 rear seat head restraints
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Plastic front seatback upholstery
Full headliner coverage
Leatherette rear seat upholstery
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice-activated climate control
Rear headliner/pillar climate control ducts
Voice activated audio controls
Integrated roof audio antenna
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Real-time weather
Cruise control with stop and go
Vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
1 interior AC power outlet
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
ECO feedback display gauge
Tire specific low air pressure warning
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Fixed third-row windows
Power second-row windows
Heated rear wiper park
Fixed rear windshield
60 month/100
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Black door mirrors
Driver seat power reclining
Passenger seat power reclining
Black front bumper rub strip
Sequential shift with steering wheel controls
Fade interior courtesy lights
Permanent locking hub control
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Smart device remote start
Automatic full-time AWD
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Smart device mirroring
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Black rear bumper rub strip
Leather front seat upholstery
Leather rear seat upholstery
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Heated windshield wiper park
Leather and metal-look gear shifter material
Low level warning for fuel
3 month satellite trial subscription
Turn-by-turn navigation system
Active blind spot system
Metal-look front and rear bumper inserts
Leatherette shifter boot
12.3 inch primary display
Automatic curve slowdown
Proximity cargo area access release
Trunk/hatch auto-latching
Front wireless smart device charging
Traffic sign recognition with automatic speed limit assist
First and second-row sliding and tilting glass sunroof with express open/close activation sunshade
Level 2 - partial automation SAE Autonomy
AM/FM/digital/satellite
Sport style pedals
Black grille with chrome surround
Fixed second-row seats
Manual reclining second-row seats
Fold forward second-row seatback
Second-row seats with manual fore and aft
Fixed third-row seats
50-50 folding third-row passenger seat
Front facing third-row seat
Manual fold into floor third-row seat
Branded speakers
Front and rear one-touch down windows
Front and rear one-touch up windows
2 third-row head restraints
Third-row split-bench seat
Digital instrumentation display
Power rear child safety door locks
Aerial view camera
Smart device-as-key proximity door locks
Front mounted camera
10 beverage holders
Driver seat with 10-way directional controls
Simulated wood instrument panel insert
Gauge cluster display size: 12.30
Left and right blind spot view
Video-feed rearview mirror
8-speed auto-shift manual
Front passenger seat with 2-way power lumbar
20 x 8.5-inch front and rear black aluminum wheels
Second-row outboard-only mounted armrests
Manualthird-row side sunblinds
0.150 kW
Second-row captains' chairs
Dark chrome side window trim
2 underbody skid plates
Stainless steel single exhaust with black tailpipe finisher
Simulated suede headliner material
P255/45HR20 AS BSW front and rear tires
Power third-row restraint control
6 Passenger Seating Capacity
Rear pedestrian detection prevention
50-50 folding second-row seats
Height and tilt adjustable third-row head restraints
17 x 7-inch front and rear black aluminum wheels
P235/65HR17 AT BSW front and rear tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

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604-777-1292

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$42,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Go Kia West

604-777-1292

2024 Kia Sorento