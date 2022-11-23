Menu
2017 Kia Forte

104,286 KM

Details Description

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

EX

2017 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

104,286KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9438924
  • Stock #: FO4313A
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A88HE138594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,286 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Economical Commuter with Air Conditioning, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, BlueTooth, Power Windows and Locks, Remote Entry, Room for Five, Heated Seats, Sunroof, and Satellite Radio!


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


                                                            ***More Pictures Coming!***


$595.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra


 


Stock # FO4313A


 


Dealer #30891


 


1025A Comox Road


 


Courtenay BC V9N 3P7


