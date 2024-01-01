Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Kia Forte

9,400 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Forte

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

2023 Kia Forte

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

9,400KM
Used
VIN 3KPF34AD8PE613673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Hill assist control
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Follow Assist

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Heated Sideview Mirrors
Driver attention alert system
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Drive Mode Select
Halogen Projection Headlights
8" Display Audio
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Kia Forte