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2021 Honda CR-V

85,886 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
14145832

2021 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

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Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
85,886KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H85MH239578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H34358A
  • Mileage 85,886 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

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250-489-XXXX

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250-489-4311

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$33,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2021 Honda CR-V