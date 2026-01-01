$33,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Honda CR-V
EX-L
2021 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
85,886KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H85MH239578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H34358A
- Mileage 85,886 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
Call Dealer
250-489-XXXX(click to show)
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2021 Honda CR-V