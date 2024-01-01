Menu
2022 Honda CR-V

33,899 KM

Details Features

$32,595

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda CR-V

LX

2022 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$32,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,899KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H20NH220403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # H03963A
  • Mileage 33,899 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$32,595

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2022 Honda CR-V