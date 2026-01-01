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<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Fort Motors has the perfect vehicle for you: a pre-owned 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer SE. This Lancer is more than just a car; its a smart choice for anyone seeking a comfortable and capable ride for their daily commute or weekend adventures. With its sleek sedan body style and front-wheel drive, it offers a balanced blend of efficiency and handling. The gasoline-powered 2.0L DOHC MIVEC engine provides a responsive driving experience, while the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with ECO mode ensures youre getting the most out of every drop of fuel. Inside, youll find a thoughtfully designed cabin with features aimed at enhancing your comfort and convenience. This Lancer has 208,048 kilometers on the odometer, a testament to its enduring performance and readiness for many more miles.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer SE stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>2.0L DOHC MIVEC 16-valve I4 Engine:</strong> Experience a blend of spirited performance and fuel efficiency thanks to Mitsubishis innovative MIVEC engine technology, designed to optimize power and economy.</li> <li><strong>Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with ECO Mode:</strong> Enjoy a smooth, seamless driving experience and maximize your fuel savings with the advanced CVT, featuring an ECO mode indicator to help you drive more efficiently.</li> <li><strong>Front and Rear Side Impact Curtain Airbags:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing you and your passengers are protected by a comprehensive airbag system, including front and rear side curtain airbags for enhanced safety.</li> <li><strong>16" Alloy Wheels:</strong> Add a touch of sporty sophistication to your ride with stylish 16-inch alloy wheels that enhance both the look and handling of the Lancer.</li> <li><strong>Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls:</strong> Keep your hands on the wheel and your focus on the road while easily managing your music and audio settings with convenient controls integrated into the steering wheel.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

208,048 KM

Details Description Features

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2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

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14500015

2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

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Used
208,048KM
VIN JA32U2FU4CU605279

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y05279
  • Mileage 208,048 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Fort Motors has the perfect vehicle for you: a pre-owned 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer SE. This Lancer is more than just a car; it's a smart choice for anyone seeking a comfortable and capable ride for their daily commute or weekend adventures. With its sleek sedan body style and front-wheel drive, it offers a balanced blend of efficiency and handling. The gasoline-powered 2.0L DOHC MIVEC engine provides a responsive driving experience, while the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with ECO mode ensures you're getting the most out of every drop of fuel. Inside, you'll find a thoughtfully designed cabin with features aimed at enhancing your comfort and convenience. This Lancer has 208,048 kilometers on the odometer, a testament to its enduring performance and readiness for many more miles.


Here are five features that make this 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer SE stand out:


  • 2.0L DOHC MIVEC 16-valve I4 Engine: Experience a blend of spirited performance and fuel efficiency thanks to Mitsubishi's innovative MIVEC engine technology, designed to optimize power and economy.
  • Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with ECO Mode: Enjoy a smooth, seamless driving experience and maximize your fuel savings with the advanced CVT, featuring an ECO mode indicator to help you drive more efficiently.
  • Front and Rear Side Impact Curtain Airbags: Drive with confidence knowing you and your passengers are protected by a comprehensive airbag system, including front and rear side curtain airbags for enhanced safety.
  • 16" Alloy Wheels: Add a touch of sporty sophistication to your ride with stylish 16-inch alloy wheels that enhance both the look and handling of the Lancer.
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls: Keep your hands on the wheel and your focus on the road while easily managing your music and audio settings with convenient controls integrated into the steering wheel.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Rear window defroster w/timer
ashtray
Carpeted floor mats
(2) front cup holders
Rear heater ducts
Driver seatback pocket
trunk light
Front map lights
Rear coat hook
Remote trunk & fuel lid release
Micron air filtration
Front door pockets w/(2) integrated bottle holders
(4) retractable assist handles
Pwr windows w/driver side auto-up/down
Anti-theft security alarm
Dual 12V pwr outlets
Driver & front passenger sun visor
Key cylinder illumination
Centre floor console w/concealed storage
Dark silver painted instrument panel & front door accents
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, safety belt reminder lamp, rheostat
Soft pad door trim
60/40 split-folding high-back rear bench seat -inc: centre armrest, cup holders, (3) height adjustable head restraints
Monochrome multi-info display -inc: trip meter, odometer, outside temp, average fuel consumption, distance to empty, drive mode indicator, water temp warning, low fuel warning, service reminder

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Front stabilizer bar
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
2.0L DOHC MIVEC 16-valve I4 engine
Continuously variable transmission (CVT) -inc: ECO mode indicator

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Child safety rear door locks
Front side impact airbags
Interior trunk lid release handle
Active front seat structure
Tire pressure monitor (TPMS)
Height adjustable front shoulder belt anchors w/pretentioners
RISE body construction
Driver & front passenger advanced dual stage airbags -inc: occupant seat position sensors
Front/rear side impact curtain airbags
Rear seat LATCH child safety seats
3-point safety belts & headrests for all positions
Brake override system

Exterior

16" Alloy Wheels
Colour-keyed door handles
Front air dam
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers
Auto-off halogen headlights
Side Marker Lights
Green laminated windshield
Lower side air dams
Colour-keyed folding pwr heated mirrors
Front grille w/chrome accent
Solar UV control front door glass
P205/60R16 Dunlop all-season tires
Rear combination tail lights -inc: black extension
T205/60R16 spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Short pole roof mounted antenna

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2012 Mitsubishi Lancer