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2012 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE
2012 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y05279
- Mileage 208,048 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Fort Motors has the perfect vehicle for you: a pre-owned 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer SE. This Lancer is more than just a car; it's a smart choice for anyone seeking a comfortable and capable ride for their daily commute or weekend adventures. With its sleek sedan body style and front-wheel drive, it offers a balanced blend of efficiency and handling. The gasoline-powered 2.0L DOHC MIVEC engine provides a responsive driving experience, while the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with ECO mode ensures you're getting the most out of every drop of fuel. Inside, you'll find a thoughtfully designed cabin with features aimed at enhancing your comfort and convenience. This Lancer has 208,048 kilometers on the odometer, a testament to its enduring performance and readiness for many more miles.
Here are five features that make this 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer SE stand out:
- 2.0L DOHC MIVEC 16-valve I4 Engine: Experience a blend of spirited performance and fuel efficiency thanks to Mitsubishi's innovative MIVEC engine technology, designed to optimize power and economy.
- Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with ECO Mode: Enjoy a smooth, seamless driving experience and maximize your fuel savings with the advanced CVT, featuring an ECO mode indicator to help you drive more efficiently.
- Front and Rear Side Impact Curtain Airbags: Drive with confidence knowing you and your passengers are protected by a comprehensive airbag system, including front and rear side curtain airbags for enhanced safety.
- 16" Alloy Wheels: Add a touch of sporty sophistication to your ride with stylish 16-inch alloy wheels that enhance both the look and handling of the Lancer.
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls: Keep your hands on the wheel and your focus on the road while easily managing your music and audio settings with convenient controls integrated into the steering wheel.
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