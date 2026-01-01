$57,900+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
ST
2020 Ford Explorer
ST
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$57,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver
- Interior Colour EBONY LEATHER / SUEDE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y07931
- Mileage 83,276 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the thrill of the road in this exceptional 2020 Ford Explorer ST, now available at Fort Motors. This isn't just an SUV; it's a statement of performance and capability, designed for those who demand more from their drive. With its striking black grille and sport-tuned suspension, this Explorer ST commands attention, while the powerful 3.0L EcoBoost V6 engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive, ensures exhilarating performance in any condition. Inside, you'll find a meticulously crafted cabin offering comfort and advanced technology, making every journey a pleasure. This impressive vehicle has been driven for 83,276 kilometers and is ready for its next adventure.
This 2020 Ford Explorer ST is packed with features that elevate your driving experience. Imagine effortlessly navigating city streets or tackling winding country roads with the confidence of its sport-tuned suspension and responsive handling. The integrated navigation system with voice activation ensures you're always on the right path, while the premium sound system with 12 speakers immerses you in your favorite music. For those who love to explore, the Class III towing equipment with trailer sway control means you can bring your adventures with you. Plus, with Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, including adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, you'll enjoy a more relaxed and safer drive, no matter the distance.
Here are five features that truly make this 2020 Ford Explorer ST stand out:
- 3.0L EcoBoost V6 Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology: Unleash exhilarating power and impressive efficiency from this potent V6, designed for dynamic performance.
- Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ with Adaptive Cruise Control: Experience a more relaxed and confident drive with intelligent cruise control that automatically adjusts your speed and can bring you to a complete stop.
- Sport Tuned Suspension: Enjoy sharper handling and a more engaging driving experience, making every turn a delight.
- Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation: Effortlessly find your way to any destination with intuitive, voice-controlled guidance.
- Class III Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control: Ready for your next adventure, this Explorer ST is equipped to tow with enhanced stability and control.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Exterior
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fort Motors
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
250-785-6661