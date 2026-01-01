Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Experience the thrill of the road in this exceptional 2020 Ford Explorer ST, now available at Fort Motors. This isnt just an SUV; its a statement of performance and capability, designed for those who demand more from their drive. With its striking black grille and sport-tuned suspension, this Explorer ST commands attention, while the powerful 3.0L EcoBoost V6 engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive, ensures exhilarating performance in any condition. Inside, youll find a meticulously crafted cabin offering comfort and advanced technology, making every journey a pleasure. This impressive vehicle has been driven for 83,276 kilometers and is ready for its next adventure.</p> <p>This 2020 Ford Explorer ST is packed with features that elevate your driving experience. Imagine effortlessly navigating city streets or tackling winding country roads with the confidence of its sport-tuned suspension and responsive handling. The integrated navigation system with voice activation ensures youre always on the right path, while the premium sound system with 12 speakers immerses you in your favorite music. For those who love to explore, the Class III towing equipment with trailer sway control means you can bring your adventures with you. Plus, with Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, including adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, youll enjoy a more relaxed and safer drive, no matter the distance.</p> <p>Here are five features that truly make this 2020 Ford Explorer ST stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>3.0L EcoBoost V6 Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology:</strong> Unleash exhilarating power and impressive efficiency from this potent V6, designed for dynamic performance.</li> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ with Adaptive Cruise Control:</strong> Experience a more relaxed and confident drive with intelligent cruise control that automatically adjusts your speed and can bring you to a complete stop.</li> <li><strong>Sport Tuned Suspension:</strong> Enjoy sharper handling and a more engaging driving experience, making every turn a delight.</li> <li><strong>Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation:</strong> Effortlessly find your way to any destination with intuitive, voice-controlled guidance.</li> <li><strong>Class III Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control:</strong> Ready for your next adventure, this Explorer ST is equipped to tow with enhanced stability and control.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2020 Ford Explorer

83,276 KM

Details Description Features

$57,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Explorer

ST

Watch This Vehicle
14343446

2020 Ford Explorer

ST

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
83,276KM
VIN 1FM5K8GC2LGB07931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver
  • Interior Colour EBONY LEATHER / SUEDE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y07931
  • Mileage 83,276 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the thrill of the road in this exceptional 2020 Ford Explorer ST, now available at Fort Motors. This isn't just an SUV; it's a statement of performance and capability, designed for those who demand more from their drive. With its striking black grille and sport-tuned suspension, this Explorer ST commands attention, while the powerful 3.0L EcoBoost V6 engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive, ensures exhilarating performance in any condition. Inside, you'll find a meticulously crafted cabin offering comfort and advanced technology, making every journey a pleasure. This impressive vehicle has been driven for 83,276 kilometers and is ready for its next adventure.


This 2020 Ford Explorer ST is packed with features that elevate your driving experience. Imagine effortlessly navigating city streets or tackling winding country roads with the confidence of its sport-tuned suspension and responsive handling. The integrated navigation system with voice activation ensures you're always on the right path, while the premium sound system with 12 speakers immerses you in your favorite music. For those who love to explore, the Class III towing equipment with trailer sway control means you can bring your adventures with you. Plus, with Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, including adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, you'll enjoy a more relaxed and safer drive, no matter the distance.


Here are five features that truly make this 2020 Ford Explorer ST stand out:


  • 3.0L EcoBoost V6 Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology: Unleash exhilarating power and impressive efficiency from this potent V6, designed for dynamic performance.
  • Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ with Adaptive Cruise Control: Experience a more relaxed and confident drive with intelligent cruise control that automatically adjusts your speed and can bring you to a complete stop.
  • Sport Tuned Suspension: Enjoy sharper handling and a more engaging driving experience, making every turn a delight.
  • Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation: Effortlessly find your way to any destination with intuitive, voice-controlled guidance.
  • Class III Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control: Ready for your next adventure, this Explorer ST is equipped to tow with enhanced stability and control.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ - Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Regenerative Alternator
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle
Engine: 3.0L EcoBoost V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology
76.5 L Fuel Tank

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Active Park Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Brake Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
12 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2020 Ford Explorer ST for sale in Fort St John, BC
2020 Ford Explorer ST 83,276 KM $57,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Bronco 4 Dr Advanced 4X4 for sale in Fort St John, BC
2023 Ford Bronco 4 Dr Advanced 4X4 85,338 KM $71,570 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST for sale in Fort St John, BC
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 95,452 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$57,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2020 Ford Explorer