2020 Ford F-150
XL - Cruise Control
2020 Ford F-150
XL - Cruise Control
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
112,362KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP2LFC44458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,362 KM
Vehicle Description
STX Appearance Package, Cruise Control, FordPass Connect 4G WIFI, Running Boards, SYNC!
This Ford F-150 is arguably the most capable truck in the class, and it features a spacious, comfortable interior. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 112,362 kms. It's iconic silver metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is XL. As the class leader, this Ford F-150 XL comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking, fully automated headlamps, a powerful 6 speaker audio system, air conditioning, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Stx Appearance Package, Cruise Control, Fordpass Connect 4g Wifi, Running Boards, Sync, Xl Series, Power Equipment Group.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP2LFC44458.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Exterior
Running Boards
Fog Lamps
Additional Features
Sync
Power Folding Mirrors
Power Equipment Group
SiriusXM
XL SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
XL Series
FordPass Connect 4G WIFI
STX appearance package
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
2020 Ford F-150