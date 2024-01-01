$58,469+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford F-150
XL - Low Mileage
2021 Ford F-150
XL - Low Mileage
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$58,469
+ taxes & licensing
37,414KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1EP7MFA18580
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black Sport
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W18580
- Mileage 37,414 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Tow Technology Package, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist, FX4 Off-Road Package, STX Appearance Package, Cruise Control!
Compare at $60808 - Our Price is just $58469!
A true class leader in towing and hauling capabilities, this 2021 Ford F-150 isn't your usual work truck, but the best in the business. This 2021 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Fort St John.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 37,414 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is XL. As the class leader, this Ford F-150 XL comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking, fully automated headlamps, a powerful 6 speaker audio system, air conditioning, cargo box lights, power door locks, a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Technology Package, Ford Co-pilot360 Assist, Fx4 Off-road Package, Stx Appearance Package, Cruise Control, Reverse Sensing System, 360 Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP7MFA18580.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Compare at $60808 - Our Price is just $58469!
A true class leader in towing and hauling capabilities, this 2021 Ford F-150 isn't your usual work truck, but the best in the business. This 2021 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Fort St John.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 37,414 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is XL. As the class leader, this Ford F-150 XL comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking, fully automated headlamps, a powerful 6 speaker audio system, air conditioning, cargo box lights, power door locks, a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Technology Package, Ford Co-pilot360 Assist, Fx4 Off-road Package, Stx Appearance Package, Cruise Control, Reverse Sensing System, 360 Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP7MFA18580.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Reverse Sensing System
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST
Exterior
Running Boards
Fog Lamps
Tailgate Step
Additional Features
Power Folding Mirrors
Power Equipment Group
20 inch Aluminum Wheels
360 Camera
SiriusXM
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
XL Series
Tow technology package
STX appearance package
SYNC 4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fort Motors
2022 Chevrolet Suburban Premier - Navigation 20,898 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla LE - Heated Seats - Bluetooth 78,149 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat - Leather Seats 145,736 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Fort Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$58,469
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2021 Ford F-150