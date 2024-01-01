Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>NAVIGATION, LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED & COOLED SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, TONNEAU COVER, RUNNING BOARDS, LOADED! <br /><br />Ford CoPilot 360 includes: Blind Spot Monitoring, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane-Keeping System, Pre-Collision Assist with Emergency Braking, Trailer Sway Control, Curve Control, Auto High-Beams, and more!</span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!<br /></span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff; border: none;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #000000;>Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment. </span></pre>

2020 Ford F-150

65,385 KM

Details Description Features

$44,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-150

LARIAT Crew Cab 4x4 *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION*

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

LARIAT Crew Cab 4x4 *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1714227347
  2. 1714227347
  3. 1714227346
  4. 1714227346
  5. 1714227347
  6. 1714227347
  7. 1714227347
  8. 1714227346
  9. 1714227347
  10. 1714227345
  11. 1714227343
  12. 1714227345
  13. 1714227346
  14. 1714227346
  15. 1714227344
  16. 1714227344
  17. 1714227346
  18. 1714227346
  19. 1714227345
  20. 1714227345
  21. 1714227346
  22. 1714227344
  23. 1714227346
  24. 1714227347
  25. 1714227345
  26. 1714227346
  27. 1714227347
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
65,385KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23022
  • Mileage 65,385 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED & COOLED SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, TONNEAU COVER, RUNNING BOARDS, LOADED!

Ford CoPilot 360 includes: Blind Spot Monitoring, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane-Keeping System, Pre-Collision Assist with Emergency Braking, Trailer Sway Control, Curve Control, Auto High-Beams, and more!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tonneau Cover
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE *HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla LE *HEATED SEATS* 96,484 KM $21,950 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Ford Edge SEL AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION* 221,000 KM $5,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Civic LX *AUTOMATIC* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 Honda Civic LX *AUTOMATIC* 113,127 KM $12,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150