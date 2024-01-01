$44,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Ford F-150
LARIAT Crew Cab 4x4 *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION*
2020 Ford F-150
LARIAT Crew Cab 4x4 *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION*
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,950
+ taxes & licensing
65,385KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23022
- Mileage 65,385 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NAVIGATION, LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED & COOLED SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, TONNEAU COVER, RUNNING BOARDS, LOADED!
Ford CoPilot 360 includes: Blind Spot Monitoring, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane-Keeping System, Pre-Collision Assist with Emergency Braking, Trailer Sway Control, Curve Control, Auto High-Beams, and more!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!
WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Ford CoPilot 360 includes: Blind Spot Monitoring, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane-Keeping System, Pre-Collision Assist with Emergency Braking, Trailer Sway Control, Curve Control, Auto High-Beams, and more!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!
WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tonneau Cover
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Quality Car Sales
2020 Toyota Corolla LE *HEATED SEATS* 96,484 KM $21,950 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge SEL AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION* 221,000 KM $5,990 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic LX *AUTOMATIC* 113,127 KM $12,950 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Quality Car Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-877-895-XXXX(click to show)
1-877-895-0886
Alternate Numbers519-895-0886
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$44,950
+ taxes & licensing
Quality Car Sales
1-877-895-0886
2020 Ford F-150