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<p>Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and advanced technology with this pre-owned 2024 Ford Edge SEL, now available at Fort Motors. This versatile SUV is designed to elevate your everyday driving experience, whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure. Its spacious interior, equipped with premium cloth seating and dual-zone automatic climate control, ensures everyone stays comfortable, while the intuitive infotainment system keeps you connected and entertained on the go. With its robust all-wheel-drive system and a suite of intelligent safety features, this Ford Edge SEL offers peace of mind and confident handling in all conditions.</p> <p>This 2024 Ford Edge SEL has been driven for 72,310 kilometers and is ready for its next chapter with you. Its a fantastic opportunity to own a modern, feature-rich SUV that doesnt compromise on performance or practicality. Come down to Fort Motors and see for yourself how this exceptional vehicle can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this 2024 Ford Edge SEL truly shine:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB):</strong> Drive with added confidence knowing this Edge is equipped with advanced technology designed to help prevent or mitigate frontal collisions, providing an extra layer of safety for you and your passengers.</li> <li><strong>BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert:</strong> Navigate busy roads and parking lots with ease. BLIS alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots, while Cross-Traffic Alert warns you of approaching vehicles when backing out of a parking space.</li> <li><strong>Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access:</strong> Effortlessly load and unload groceries, luggage, or sports equipment. The convenient power liftgate opens and closes with the touch of a button, making cargo management a breeze.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access:</strong> Stay connected wherever you roam. Turn your Edge into a Wi-Fi hotspot, allowing you to stream, work, or entertain passengers on the go.</li> <li><strong>Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam LED Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps:</strong> Experience superior visibility at night. These intelligent headlights automatically adjust their brightness and beam pattern based on driving conditions, ensuring optimal illumination without dazzling other drivers.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2024 Ford Edge

72,310 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
14491978

2024 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
72,310KM
VIN 2FMPK4J95RBA95921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,310 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and advanced technology with this pre-owned 2024 Ford Edge SEL, now available at Fort Motors. This versatile SUV is designed to elevate your everyday driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure. Its spacious interior, equipped with premium cloth seating and dual-zone automatic climate control, ensures everyone stays comfortable, while the intuitive infotainment system keeps you connected and entertained on the go. With its robust all-wheel-drive system and a suite of intelligent safety features, this Ford Edge SEL offers peace of mind and confident handling in all conditions.


This 2024 Ford Edge SEL has been driven for 72,310 kilometers and is ready for its next chapter with you. It's a fantastic opportunity to own a modern, feature-rich SUV that doesn't compromise on performance or practicality. Come down to Fort Motors and see for yourself how this exceptional vehicle can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.


Here are five standout features that make this 2024 Ford Edge SEL truly shine:


  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with added confidence knowing this Edge is equipped with advanced technology designed to help prevent or mitigate frontal collisions, providing an extra layer of safety for you and your passengers.
  • BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert: Navigate busy roads and parking lots with ease. BLIS alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots, while Cross-Traffic Alert warns you of approaching vehicles when backing out of a parking space.
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access: Effortlessly load and unload groceries, luggage, or sports equipment. The convenient power liftgate opens and closes with the touch of a button, making cargo management a breeze.
  • FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access: Stay connected wherever you roam. Turn your Edge into a Wi-Fi hotspot, allowing you to stream, work, or entertain passengers on the go.
  • Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam LED Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps: Experience superior visibility at night. These intelligent headlights automatically adjust their brightness and beam pattern based on driving conditions, ensuring optimal illumination without dazzling other drivers.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBD
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.80 Axle Ratio
Active Transmission Warm-Up
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
6-Way Driver Seat
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
6-Way Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining EasyFold Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts
Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-6661

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Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2024 Ford Edge