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2024 Ford Edge
SEL
2024 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,310 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and advanced technology with this pre-owned 2024 Ford Edge SEL, now available at Fort Motors. This versatile SUV is designed to elevate your everyday driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure. Its spacious interior, equipped with premium cloth seating and dual-zone automatic climate control, ensures everyone stays comfortable, while the intuitive infotainment system keeps you connected and entertained on the go. With its robust all-wheel-drive system and a suite of intelligent safety features, this Ford Edge SEL offers peace of mind and confident handling in all conditions.
This 2024 Ford Edge SEL has been driven for 72,310 kilometers and is ready for its next chapter with you. It's a fantastic opportunity to own a modern, feature-rich SUV that doesn't compromise on performance or practicality. Come down to Fort Motors and see for yourself how this exceptional vehicle can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.
Here are five standout features that make this 2024 Ford Edge SEL truly shine:
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with added confidence knowing this Edge is equipped with advanced technology designed to help prevent or mitigate frontal collisions, providing an extra layer of safety for you and your passengers.
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert: Navigate busy roads and parking lots with ease. BLIS alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots, while Cross-Traffic Alert warns you of approaching vehicles when backing out of a parking space.
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access: Effortlessly load and unload groceries, luggage, or sports equipment. The convenient power liftgate opens and closes with the touch of a button, making cargo management a breeze.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access: Stay connected wherever you roam. Turn your Edge into a Wi-Fi hotspot, allowing you to stream, work, or entertain passengers on the go.
- Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam LED Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps: Experience superior visibility at night. These intelligent headlights automatically adjust their brightness and beam pattern based on driving conditions, ensuring optimal illumination without dazzling other drivers.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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