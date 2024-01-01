Menu
2011 Ford F150 FX4 SuperCrew boasts a powerful 3.5L EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, offering both performance and efficiency. Equipped with modern conveniences like climate control and a power drivers seat with bucket and console layout, it ensures comfort on every journey. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth integration while enjoying the convenience of a telescopic steering column. Enhanced safety features include a backup camera and rear backup sensors, aiding in maneuvering. Plus, it comes with desirable extras such as a power sliding sunroof and a trailer tow package, making it versatile for various tasks. Originally from British Columbia, this truck is meticulously maintained, presenting in excellent condition throughout

2011 Ford F-150

192,953 KM

$21,980

+ tax & licensing
Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

192,953KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1ET1BKD84881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8555
  • Mileage 192,953 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F150 FX4 SuperCrew boasts a powerful 3.5L EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, offering both performance and efficiency. Equipped with modern conveniences like climate control and a power driver's seat with bucket and console layout, it ensures comfort on every journey. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth integration while enjoying the convenience of a telescopic steering column. Enhanced safety features include a backup camera and rear backup sensors, aiding in maneuvering. Plus, it comes with desirable extras such as a power sliding sunroof and a trailer tow package, making it versatile for various tasks. Originally from British Columbia, this truck is meticulously maintained, presenting in excellent condition throughout

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Box Liner
side steps

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear View Camera

Additional Features

BACK UP SENSORS
Extra Keys
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363

1-888-818-6292
$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

