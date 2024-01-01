$21,980+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-150
FX4 SUPERCREW
2011 Ford F-150
FX4 SUPERCREW
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$21,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 8555
- Mileage 192,953 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Ford F150 FX4 SuperCrew boasts a powerful 3.5L EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, offering both performance and efficiency. Equipped with modern conveniences like climate control and a power driver's seat with bucket and console layout, it ensures comfort on every journey. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth integration while enjoying the convenience of a telescopic steering column. Enhanced safety features include a backup camera and rear backup sensors, aiding in maneuvering. Plus, it comes with desirable extras such as a power sliding sunroof and a trailer tow package, making it versatile for various tasks. Originally from British Columbia, this truck is meticulously maintained, presenting in excellent condition throughout
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From ABH Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email ABH Car Sales
ABH Car Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
250-442-XXXX(click to show)
250-442-2363
Alternate Numbers1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
250-442-2363