2021 Ford F-150
XLT SUPERCREW 6.5-FT
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$43,880
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 62,877 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived! 2021 Ford F-150 XLT Crew Cab 4x4 6.5 box. With a mere 62,892 kilometers on the odometer, this pristine truck is a testament to its minimal usage and exceptional care. Equipped with a commanding 5.0L engine paired with a seamless 10-speed automatic transmission, it effortlessly conquers both city streets and rugged terrains with equal prowess.Step into comfort with its climate control system, ensuring every journey is a pleasure regardless of the weather outside. The telescopic steering column allows for personalized ergonomics, catering to drivers of all sizes. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity, seamlessly integrating your devices for hands-free communication and entertainment.Safety is paramount, and this F-150 comes equipped with a rear backup camera, ensuring effortless maneuvering even in tight spaces. Navigation capabilities further enhance your driving experience, guiding you to your destination with ease.Whether for work or play, this truck is ready for any challenge with its trailer tow package, enabling you to haul with confidence. Fog lights illuminate the path ahead, ensuring visibility in adverse conditions.Originating from British Columbia, this truck boasts a heritage of reliability and durability. Meticulously serviced and maintained, it stands as a testament to its previous owner's dedication to its upkeep.In summary, this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT Crew Cab 4x4 represents the perfect blend of power, comfort, and reliability, making it an exceptional choice for anyone seeking a quality truck for years to come
Quick Links
