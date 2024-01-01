$24,880+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk 4WD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 8554
- Mileage 138,745 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4x4 is a rugged yet refined SUV designed for adventure seekers and daily commuters alike. Equipped with a powerful 3.2L Pentastar V6 engine paired with a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission, it delivers robust performance both on and off the road. Its dual-zone climate control ensures comfort for all occupants, while the telescopic steering column allows for personalized driving ergonomics. The power driver's seat, heated/cooled leather seats, and panoramic sunroof elevate the driving experience, providing luxury and convenience. With features like a rear backup camera, navigation, and Bluetooth connectivity integrated into the 8.4" touchscreen, staying connected and informed is effortless. Additionally, the trailer tow package expands its versatility, while fog lights enhance visibility in challenging conditions. The 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4x4 embodies the perfect balance of capability, comfort, and technology.
