2016 Jeep Cherokee

138,745 KM

$24,880

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4WD

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4WD

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$24,880

138,745KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMBS9GW280414

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8554
  • Mileage 138,745 KM

2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4x4 is a rugged yet refined SUV designed for adventure seekers and daily commuters alike. Equipped with a powerful 3.2L Pentastar V6 engine paired with a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission, it delivers robust performance both on and off the road. Its dual-zone climate control ensures comfort for all occupants, while the telescopic steering column allows for personalized driving ergonomics. The power driver's seat, heated/cooled leather seats, and panoramic sunroof elevate the driving experience, providing luxury and convenience. With features like a rear backup camera, navigation, and Bluetooth connectivity integrated into the 8.4" touchscreen, staying connected and informed is effortless. Additionally, the trailer tow package expands its versatility, while fog lights enhance visibility in challenging conditions. The 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4x4 embodies the perfect balance of capability, comfort, and technology.

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof

Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera
Lumbar Support

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
MEMORY SEAT

Alloy Wheels
Towing Package

Trailer Hitch

ABS Brakes

Power Heated Mirrors

FOG LIGHT
GPS Equipped

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2016 Jeep Cherokee