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Check out this dependable and versatile 2018 Ram 1500 ST Quad Cab 4x4! Powered by a fuel efficient yet capable 3.6L Pentastar V6 paired with a smooth shifting 8-speed automatic transmission, this truck delivers excellent performance whether youre commuting, towing, or heading off the beaten path. Well equipped with climate control, tilt steering column, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, power group, rear backup camera, traction control, and tow/haul mode for added confidence when pulling a trailer or hauling gear. The spacious Quad Cab provides comfortable seating and practical storage space for work or family use. This Ram 1500 offers the perfect balance of capability, comfort, and value in a tough 4x4 package thats ready for all seasons. Dont miss your chance to own this well cared for truck! Dlr#9243

2018 RAM 1500

159,235 KM

Details Description Features

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 RAM 1500

ST Quad Cab 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
14088930

2018 RAM 1500

ST Quad Cab 4x4

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

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$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
159,235KM
VIN 1C6RR7FG7JS315711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8758
  • Mileage 159,235 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this dependable and versatile 2018 Ram 1500 ST Quad Cab 4x4! Powered by a fuel efficient yet capable 3.6L Pentastar V6 paired with a smooth shifting 8-speed automatic transmission, this truck delivers excellent performance whether you're commuting, towing, or heading off the beaten path.

Well equipped with climate control, tilt steering column, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, power group, rear backup camera, traction control, and tow/haul mode for added confidence when pulling a trailer or hauling gear. The spacious Quad Cab provides comfortable seating and practical storage space for work or family use.

This Ram 1500 offers the perfect balance of capability, comfort, and value in a tough 4x4 package thats ready for all seasons. Dont miss your chance to own this well cared for truck! Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
tilt steering
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Exterior

tinted windows
side steps

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Passenger Airb

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2018 RAM 1500 ST Quad Cab 4x4 159,235 KM $23,980 + tax & lic
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

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250-442-XXXX

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250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
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$23,980

+ taxes & licensing>

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2018 RAM 1500