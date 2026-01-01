$23,980+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
ST Quad Cab 4x4
2018 RAM 1500
ST Quad Cab 4x4
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$23,980
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 8758
- Mileage 159,235 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this dependable and versatile 2018 Ram 1500 ST Quad Cab 4x4! Powered by a fuel efficient yet capable 3.6L Pentastar V6 paired with a smooth shifting 8-speed automatic transmission, this truck delivers excellent performance whether you're commuting, towing, or heading off the beaten path.
Well equipped with climate control, tilt steering column, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, power group, rear backup camera, traction control, and tow/haul mode for added confidence when pulling a trailer or hauling gear. The spacious Quad Cab provides comfortable seating and practical storage space for work or family use.
This Ram 1500 offers the perfect balance of capability, comfort, and value in a tough 4x4 package thats ready for all seasons. Dont miss your chance to own this well cared for truck! Dlr#9243
Vehicle Features
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ABH Car Sales
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250-442-XXXX(click to show)
250-442-2363
Alternate Numbers1-888-818-6292
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250-442-2363