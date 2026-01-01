$25,980+ taxes & licensing
2020 GMC Terrain
SLT AWD
2020 GMC Terrain
SLT AWD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$25,980
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 8774
- Mileage 98,016 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this sharp and well-equipped 2020 GMC Terrain SLT AWD, powered by a responsive 2.0L turbocharged engine paired with a smooth-shifting 9-speed automatic transmission. This versatile SUV delivers confident all-weather capability along with impressive comfort and technology features.
Inside you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth connectivity, a heated steering wheel, and dual power heated front seats for year-round comfort. The large touchscreen infotainment system includes navigation, while the rear backup camera makes parking and maneuvering a breeze.
Additional features include remote start, fog lights, a power rear liftgate, and a panoramic sunroof that fills the cabin with natural light. The stylish exterior and premium SLT trim level make this Terrain stand out from the crowd.
This SUV has been exceptionally well serviced and maintained throughout its life and comes with a claims-free Carfax report for added peace of mind.
If you're looking for a clean, well-cared-for AWD SUV loaded with features and ready for its next adventure, this 2020 GMC Terrain SLT is definitely worth a look! Dlr#9243
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
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Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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ABH Car Sales
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250-442-XXXX(click to show)
250-442-2363
Alternate Numbers1-888-818-6292
+ taxes & licensing>
250-442-2363