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Check out this sharp and well-equipped 2020 GMC Terrain SLT AWD, powered by a responsive 2.0L turbocharged engine paired with a smooth-shifting 9-speed automatic transmission. This versatile SUV delivers confident all-weather capability along with impressive comfort and technology features. Inside youll find dual-zone automatic climate control, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth connectivity, a heated steering wheel, and dual power heated front seats for year-round comfort. The large touchscreen infotainment system includes navigation, while the rear backup camera makes parking and maneuvering a breeze. Additional features include remote start, fog lights, a power rear liftgate, and a panoramic sunroof that fills the cabin with natural light. The stylish exterior and premium SLT trim level make this Terrain stand out from the crowd. This SUV has been exceptionally well serviced and maintained throughout its life and comes with a claims-free Carfax report for added peace of mind. If youre looking for a clean, well-cared-for AWD SUV loaded with features and ready for its next adventure, this 2020 GMC Terrain SLT is definitely worth a look! Dlr#9243

2020 GMC Terrain

98,016 KM

Details Description Features

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 GMC Terrain

SLT AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14233604

2020 GMC Terrain

SLT AWD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

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Contact Seller

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
98,016KM
VIN 3GKALVEX2LL241892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8774
  • Mileage 98,016 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this sharp and well-equipped 2020 GMC Terrain SLT AWD, powered by a responsive 2.0L turbocharged engine paired with a smooth-shifting 9-speed automatic transmission. This versatile SUV delivers confident all-weather capability along with impressive comfort and technology features.

Inside you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth connectivity, a heated steering wheel, and dual power heated front seats for year-round comfort. The large touchscreen infotainment system includes navigation, while the rear backup camera makes parking and maneuvering a breeze.

Additional features include remote start, fog lights, a power rear liftgate, and a panoramic sunroof that fills the cabin with natural light. The stylish exterior and premium SLT trim level make this Terrain stand out from the crowd.

This SUV has been exceptionally well serviced and maintained throughout its life and comes with a claims-free Carfax report for added peace of mind.

If you're looking for a clean, well-cared-for AWD SUV loaded with features and ready for its next adventure, this 2020 GMC Terrain SLT is definitely worth a look! Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Leather Interior
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Dual Power Seats

Safety

ABS Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Rear Window Wi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

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250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
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$25,980

+ taxes & licensing>

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2020 GMC Terrain