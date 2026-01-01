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Check out this stylish and family-friendly 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L S AWD! Powered by a dependable 3.6L V6 paired to a smooth shifting 9-speed automatic transmission, this Pacifica delivers excellent performance, comfort, and confidence year-round with its intelligent all-wheel drive system. This fully loaded Touring-L S package comes equipped with full Stow n Go seating, making it incredibly versatile for passengers or cargo. Inside youll find dual zone climate control with rear air and heat, Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel audio controls, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power drivers seat, navigation, rear backup camera, overhead DVD entertainment system, power sliding side doors, and power liftgate. Safety features include lane departure warning and lane change alert for added peace of mind. With seating for up to 7 passengers, this Pacifica is the perfect family vehicle for road trips, daily commuting, or hauling the whole crew in comfort and style. This is a 1-owner, original BC vehicle with a claims-free Carfax report and has clearly been very well cared for. A loaded AWD Pacifica with all the right options ready for its next family adventure! Dlr#9243

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

85,631 KM

Details Description Features

$34,890

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

TOURING L AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14173633

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

TOURING L AWD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$34,890

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
85,631KM
VIN 2C4RC3BG1MR537210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8771
  • Mileage 85,631 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this stylish and family-friendly 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L S AWD! Powered by a dependable 3.6L V6 paired to a smooth shifting 9-speed automatic transmission, this Pacifica delivers excellent performance, comfort, and confidence year-round with its intelligent all-wheel drive system.

This fully loaded Touring-L S package comes equipped with full Stow n Go seating, making it incredibly versatile for passengers or cargo. Inside youll find dual zone climate control with rear air and heat, Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel audio controls, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power drivers seat, navigation, rear backup camera, overhead DVD entertainment system, power sliding side doors, and power liftgate. Safety features include lane departure warning and lane change alert for added peace of mind.

With seating for up to 7 passengers, this Pacifica is the perfect family vehicle for road trips, daily commuting, or hauling the whole crew in comfort and style. This is a 1-owner, original BC vehicle with a claims-free Carfax report and has clearly been very well cared for.

A loaded AWD Pacifica with all the right options ready for its next family adventure! Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Leather Interior
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
quad seats
MEMORY SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
Climate Control

Additional Features

Dual Remote Sliding Doors
GPS Equipped
Roof Rac

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

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250-442-XXXX

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250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
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$34,890

+ taxes & licensing>

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2021 Chrysler Pacifica