$34,890+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
TOURING L AWD
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
TOURING L AWD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$34,890
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 8771
- Mileage 85,631 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this stylish and family-friendly 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L S AWD! Powered by a dependable 3.6L V6 paired to a smooth shifting 9-speed automatic transmission, this Pacifica delivers excellent performance, comfort, and confidence year-round with its intelligent all-wheel drive system.
This fully loaded Touring-L S package comes equipped with full Stow n Go seating, making it incredibly versatile for passengers or cargo. Inside youll find dual zone climate control with rear air and heat, Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel audio controls, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power drivers seat, navigation, rear backup camera, overhead DVD entertainment system, power sliding side doors, and power liftgate. Safety features include lane departure warning and lane change alert for added peace of mind.
With seating for up to 7 passengers, this Pacifica is the perfect family vehicle for road trips, daily commuting, or hauling the whole crew in comfort and style. This is a 1-owner, original BC vehicle with a claims-free Carfax report and has clearly been very well cared for.
A loaded AWD Pacifica with all the right options ready for its next family adventure! Dlr#9243
Vehicle Features
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ABH Car Sales
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250-442-XXXX(click to show)
250-442-2363
Alternate Numbers1-888-818-6292
+ taxes & licensing>
250-442-2363