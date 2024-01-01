Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2020 GMC Yukon Denali epitomizes luxury, power, and versatility in the full-size SUV segment. With its bold and commanding presence on the road, the Yukon Denali exudes confidence and sophistication. Its sleek, aerodynamic design seamlessly integrates premium features with rugged functionality. Under the hood, the Yukon Denali boasts formidable performance, powered by a robust 6.2-liter V8 engine, delivering ample horsepower and torque for towing and hauling needs. This powerhouse is paired with a smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission, ensuring responsive acceleration and efficiency. Step inside the Yukon Denali, and youre greeted by a meticulously crafted interior that exudes refinement and comfort. Premium materials adorn every surface, from supple leather upholstery to authentic wood accents, creating an atmosphere of luxury and opulence. Spacious seating for up to seven passengers ensures everyone travels in utmost comfort, with ample legroom and headroom throughout the cabin. Whether tackling rugged terrain or cruising down the highway, the 2020 GMC Yukon Denali delivers a premium driving experience that combines power, comfort, and versatility in equal measure. With its unparalleled combination of luxury and capability, the Yukon Denali sets the standard for full-size SUVs in its class. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

2020 GMC Yukon

46,293 KM

Details Description Features

$64,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 GMC Yukon

Denali WIRELESS CHARGING, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, BOSE SPEAKER SYSTEM

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Yukon

Denali WIRELESS CHARGING, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, BOSE SPEAKER SYSTEM

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Contact Seller

$64,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
46,293KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2CKJ4LR150305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P24-424A
  • Mileage 46,293 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 GMC Yukon Denali epitomizes luxury, power, and versatility in the full-size SUV segment. With its bold and commanding presence on the road, the Yukon Denali exudes confidence and sophistication. Its sleek, aerodynamic design seamlessly integrates premium features with rugged functionality.
Under the hood, the Yukon Denali boasts formidable performance, powered by a robust 6.2-liter V8 engine, delivering ample horsepower and torque for towing and hauling needs. This powerhouse is paired with a smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission, ensuring responsive acceleration and efficiency.
Step inside the Yukon Denali, and you're greeted by a meticulously crafted interior that exudes refinement and comfort. Premium materials adorn every surface, from supple leather upholstery to authentic wood accents, creating an atmosphere of luxury and opulence. Spacious seating for up to seven passengers ensures everyone travels in utmost comfort, with ample legroom and headroom throughout the cabin.
Whether tackling rugged terrain or cruising down the highway, the 2020 GMC Yukon Denali delivers a premium driving experience that combines power, comfort, and versatility in equal measure. With its unparalleled combination of luxury and capability, the Yukon Denali sets the standard for full-size SUVs in its class.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

Used 2020 Cadillac XT6 Sport for sale in Kelowna, BC
2020 Cadillac XT6 Sport 90,037 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Kelowna, BC
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 33,837 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION for sale in Kelowna, BC
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION 53,687 KM $43,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$64,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Yukon