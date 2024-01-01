$64,998+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Yukon
Denali WIRELESS CHARGING, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, BOSE SPEAKER SYSTEM
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P24-424A
- Mileage 46,293 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 GMC Yukon Denali epitomizes luxury, power, and versatility in the full-size SUV segment. With its bold and commanding presence on the road, the Yukon Denali exudes confidence and sophistication. Its sleek, aerodynamic design seamlessly integrates premium features with rugged functionality.
Under the hood, the Yukon Denali boasts formidable performance, powered by a robust 6.2-liter V8 engine, delivering ample horsepower and torque for towing and hauling needs. This powerhouse is paired with a smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission, ensuring responsive acceleration and efficiency.
Step inside the Yukon Denali, and you're greeted by a meticulously crafted interior that exudes refinement and comfort. Premium materials adorn every surface, from supple leather upholstery to authentic wood accents, creating an atmosphere of luxury and opulence. Spacious seating for up to seven passengers ensures everyone travels in utmost comfort, with ample legroom and headroom throughout the cabin.
Whether tackling rugged terrain or cruising down the highway, the 2020 GMC Yukon Denali delivers a premium driving experience that combines power, comfort, and versatility in equal measure. With its unparalleled combination of luxury and capability, the Yukon Denali sets the standard for full-size SUVs in its class.
$695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.
Vehicle Features
Okanagan Drives Credit
