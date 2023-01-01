$33,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing
Okanagan Drives Credit
250-448-2244
2020 Nissan Rogue
2020 Nissan Rogue
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing
29,056KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10116963
- Stock #: O23-783
- VIN: 5N1AT2MTXLC819642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # O23-783
- Mileage 29,056 KM
Vehicle Description
More information to come..
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1