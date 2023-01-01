Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

29,056 KM

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

29,056KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10116963
  • Stock #: O23-783
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MTXLC819642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # O23-783
  • Mileage 29,056 KM

Vehicle Description

More information to come..

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

