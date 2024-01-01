$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
70,530KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTU9CET2MZ267895
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 70,530 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
** MORE INFORMATION TO COME **
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit
2022 Cadillac CTS Luxury 11,007 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Buick Encore GX Preferred 21,467 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti QX50 LEATHER SEATS, LEATHER STEERLING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL 91,799 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
Email Okanagan Drives Credit
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
Call Dealer
250-448-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Okanagan Drives Credit
250-448-2244
2021 GMC Sierra 1500