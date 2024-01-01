Menu
** MORE INFORMATION TO COME **

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

70,530 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,530KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTU9CET2MZ267895

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 70,530 KM

** MORE INFORMATION TO COME **

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2021 GMC Sierra 1500