Menu
Account
Sign In
*CALL FOR PRICE* Introducing the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus, where elegance meets performance in a luxury SUV. With its sleek exterior design and refined interior craftsmanship, the Nautilus offers a sophisticated driving experience. Equipped with advanced technology features, including a responsive infotainment system and driver-assist capabilities, this vehicle ensures both comfort and safety on the road. Under the hood, a range of powerful engine options delivers smooth acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency. Whether navigating city streets or cruising on the open highway, the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus delivers a blend of style, comfort, and performance that sets it apart in its class. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

2022 Lincoln Nautilus

40,387 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
40,387KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8K98NBL06925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,387 KM

Vehicle Description

*CALL FOR PRICE*
Introducing the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus, where elegance meets performance in a luxury SUV. With its sleek exterior design and refined interior craftsmanship, the Nautilus offers a sophisticated driving experience. Equipped with advanced technology features, including a responsive infotainment system and driver-assist capabilities, this vehicle ensures both comfort and safety on the road. Under the hood, a range of powerful engine options delivers smooth acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency. Whether navigating city streets or cruising on the open highway, the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus delivers a blend of style, comfort, and performance that sets it apart in its class.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

Used 2023 Kia Sportage EX for sale in Kelowna, BC
2023 Kia Sportage EX 38,130 KM $37,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Kelowna, BC
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 38,343 KM $50,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD LT for sale in Kelowna, BC
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD LT 108,377 KM $32,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2022 Lincoln Nautilus