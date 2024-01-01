Menu
This spectacular 2015 Mini Cooper S Countryman comes in Light White with Carbon Black Leather Interior. Featuring Essentials Pkg, Style Pkg, Loaded Pkg, Heated Front Seats, Glass Sunroof, Dynamic Traction Control and many more upscale features. A pre-owned vehicle from OpenRoad Auto Group comes with the top- notch used car warranty, featuring a 90-day or 5000-kilometer powertrain warranty, a clean title, a safety inspection, and immediate membership in the OpenRoad Club. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

31,221 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

S ALL4

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

S ALL4

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

31,221KM
Used
VIN WMWZC5C5XFWP47255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light White
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black Lthrette
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 31,221 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman