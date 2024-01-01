Menu
Introducing the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged, featuring a sleek Indus Silver exterior complemented by an exquisite ebony/Cirrus interior. This locally owned BC vehicle comes equipped with luxurious amenities, including a Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Back-Up Camera, and much more. Elevate your driving experience with the perfect blend of style and performance offered by this remarkable vehicle. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

70,798 KM

Details Description

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

70,798KM
Used
VIN SALWR2EF0GA576919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour INDUS SILVER
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Cirrus/Cirrus
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 70,798 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

