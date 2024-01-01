2017 BMW Q8

Menu
Introducing the immaculate 2019 Audi Q8. The exterior is Glacier White with Leather Black interior. This vehicle is equipped with Dynamic Ride Package, Cruise Control, Smart Device Integration, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, & a Trailer hitch that can hold up to 7,000 lbs numerous other premium features! This Vehicle is BC Local!Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

52,842 KM

Details Description

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

52,842KM
Used
VIN WBS3R9C5XHK709266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black Ext. Lthr Interior
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 52,842 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the immaculate 2019 Audi Q8. The exterior is Glacier White with Leather Black interior. This vehicle is equipped with Dynamic Ride Package, Cruise Control, Smart Device Integration, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, & a Trailer hitch that can hold up to 7,000 lbs numerous other premium features! This Vehicle is BC Local!Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

