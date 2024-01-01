$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW Q8
3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic
2017 BMW Q8
3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
- Interior Colour Black Ext. Lthr Interior
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 52,842 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the immaculate 2019 Audi Q8. The exterior is Glacier White with Leather Black interior. This vehicle is equipped with Dynamic Ride Package, Cruise Control, Smart Device Integration, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, & a Trailer hitch that can hold up to 7,000 lbs numerous other premium features! This Vehicle is BC Local!Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911