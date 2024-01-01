$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi SQ5
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
2018 Audi SQ5
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 85,159 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik Quattro comes in Sleek Mythos Black Metallic with Black Interior. Equipped with Urban Driver Assistance Package, Carbon Atlas Inlays, S Adaptive Air Suspension, Head Up Display and other premium features! honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911