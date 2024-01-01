Menu
A pre-owned vehicle from OpenRoad Auto Group comes with the top-notch used car warranty, featuring a 90-day or 5000-kilometer powertrain warranty, a clean title, a safety inspection, and immediate membership in the OpenRoad Club. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2019 Audi Q8

38,049 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q8

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2019 Audi Q8

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

38,049KM
Used
VIN WA1CVAF15KD029438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black Ext. Lthr Interior
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 38,049 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2019 Audi Q8