2019 Lexus RX 350
2019 Lexus RX 350
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nightfall Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 32,419 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Lexus RX350 comes in Nightfall Mica Paint with Black Leather interior. Equipped with Executive Package, Panoramic Roof, 15 Speakers Mark Levinson, Wireless Charger, Head Up Display, Panoramic View Monitor, Touch Free Power Back Door and numerous other features. This vehicle is BC Local. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
