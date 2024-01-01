Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2019 Lexus RX350 comes in Nightfall Mica Paint with Black Leather interior. Equipped with Executive Package, Panoramic Roof, 15 Speakers Mark Levinson, Wireless Charger, Head Up Display, Panoramic View Monitor, Touch Free Power Back Door and numerous other features. This vehicle is BC Local. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2019 Lexus RX 350

32,419 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Lexus RX 350

8A

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lexus RX 350

8A

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
32,419KM
Used
VIN 2T2BZMCA4KC193199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nightfall Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 32,419 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Lexus RX350 comes in Nightfall Mica Paint with Black Leather interior. Equipped with Executive Package, Panoramic Roof, 15 Speakers Mark Levinson, Wireless Charger, Head Up Display, Panoramic View Monitor, Touch Free Power Back Door and numerous other features. This vehicle is BC Local. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2019 Lexus RX 350 8A for sale in Langley City, BC
2019 Lexus RX 350 8A 32,419 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Porsche Macan for sale in Langley City, BC
2020 Porsche Macan 19,069 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Audi R8 5.2 V10 Plus 7sp S tronic Cpe (Sold Orders On for sale in Langley City, BC
2014 Audi R8 5.2 V10 Plus 7sp S tronic Cpe (Sold Orders On 16,672 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2019 Lexus RX 350