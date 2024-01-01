Menu
This 2020 Porsche Cayenne E-hybrid comes in Bluelight Moon Metallic, with Slate Grey Leather Interior. Highly optioned with Premium Plus Package, Panoramic Roof System, 21” Exclusive Design Wheels, Lane Change Assist, Power Steering Plus, Power Seats (14 Way) with Memory Package, Surround View and numerous other premium features! Features Adaptive Air Suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

2020 Porsche Cayenne

66,152 KM

Details Description

2020 Porsche Cayenne

E-Hybrid

2020 Porsche Cayenne

E-Hybrid

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

66,152KM
Used
VIN WP1AE2AYXLDA22279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonlight Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Slate Grey Lthr Int
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 66,152 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Porsche Cayenne E-hybrid comes in Bluelight Moon Metallic, with Slate Grey Leather Interior. Highly optioned with Premium Plus Package, Panoramic Roof System, 21" Exclusive Design Wheels, Lane Change Assist, Power Steering Plus, Power Seats (14 Way) with Memory Package, Surround View and numerous other premium features! Features Adaptive Air Suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

2020 Porsche Cayenne