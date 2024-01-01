Menu
Introducing the 2021 Kia Forte Sedan EX IVT, featuring a striking blue exterior and a sleek black interior. With no reported accidents or claims, this vehicle offers a clean and reliable driving experience. Experience the perfect blend of style and peace of mind with the 2021 Kia Forte Sedan EX IVT. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2021 Kia Forte

85,028 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Forte

Sedan EX IVT

2021 Kia Forte

Sedan EX IVT

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

85,028KM
Used
VIN 3KPF54AD4ME332217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 85,028 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

2021 Kia Forte