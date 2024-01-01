$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Forte
Sedan EX IVT
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 85,028 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2021 Kia Forte Sedan EX IVT, featuring a striking blue exterior and a sleek black interior. With no reported accidents or claims, this vehicle offers a clean and reliable driving experience. Experience the perfect blend of style and peace of mind with the 2021 Kia Forte Sedan EX IVT. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Porsche Centre Langley
604-530-8911
604-530-8911