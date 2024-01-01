$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Porsche 911
Carrera Coupe (992)
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black/Mojave Beige Lthr Standard Interior
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 1,823 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe comes in stunning Agate Grey Metallic Paint. The interior is Black & Mojave Beige Leather Interior. Highly optioned with Premium Plus Package, Adaptive Sport Seats (18 Way) with Memory Package, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bose Surround Sound System, Ambient Lighting, and numerous other premium features! Features Adaptive Air Suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner.Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
Porsche Centre Langley
