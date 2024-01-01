Menu
Account
Sign In
Introducing the stunning 2022 Porsche Cayenne GTS! Available in a captivating Jet Black Metallic with Black Lthr Interior. This vehicle comes with Premium Pkg Plus, Bose Surround Sound System, Panoramic Glass Roof, Front & Rear Heated Seats, 4 Zone Climate Control, Rear Axel Steering and numerous other premium features! This vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

2022 Porsche Cayenne

23,185 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Porsche Cayenne

GTS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Porsche Cayenne

GTS

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 10973825
  2. 10973825
  3. 10973825
  4. 10973825
  5. 10973825
  6. 10973825
  7. 10973825
  8. 10973825
  9. 10973825
  10. 10973825
  11. 10973825
  12. 10973825
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
23,185KM
Used
VIN WP1AG2AY7NDA38601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Lthr Interior in Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 23,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the stunning 2022 Porsche Cayenne GTS! Available in a captivating Jet Black Metallic with Black Lthr Interior. This vehicle comes with Premium Pkg Plus, Bose Surround Sound System, Panoramic Glass Roof, Front & Rear Heated Seats, 4 Zone Climate Control, Rear Axel Steering and numerous other premium features! This vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2017 Porsche Macan for sale in Langley City, BC
2017 Porsche Macan 118,115 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW 328i xDrive Sedan for sale in Langley City, BC
2014 BMW 328i xDrive Sedan 114,505 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 Rst / Standard Box for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 Rst / Standard Box 55,658 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2022 Porsche Cayenne