2022 Porsche Cayenne

11,647 KM

2022 Porsche Cayenne

11,647 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Porsche Cayenne

S Coupe

2022 Porsche Cayenne

S Coupe

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

11,647KM
Used
VIN WP1BB2AY9NDA52499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Lthr Interior in Black/Bordeaux Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 11,647 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the stunning 2020 PorscheCayenne S Coupe! Available in a captivating White, with a Black/ Bordeaux Lthr Interior. This vehicle comes with Premium Plus Pkg, Bose Surround Sound System, Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18 Way) with Comfort Memory, 4 Zone Climate Control, Ambient Lighting and numerous other premium features! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Porsche Cayenne